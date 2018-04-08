New Designs For Missouri Plates

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A state advisory panel is in Springfield today for the first of three public meetings to display proposed new designs of the Missouri license plate. The new plates will improve visibility for law enforcement and help stop thieves from taking renewal tabs. The redesign is required by legislation passed in 2004. After thieves started cutting renewal tabs from the corner of plates, the state advised motorists to put the tabs in the center of the plate. The new design designates space in the middle for month and year tabs, making them more difficult to steal. Meetings are planned for Kansas City next Friday and St. Louis on March second.