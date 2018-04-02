New details released in Chariton County plane crash

CHARITON COUNTY – The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday the pilot of a flight that crashed Sunday night, killing him and one passenger, did not have a flight plan and was not rated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

NTSB was working to determine where pilot Andrew Beautte took off from and where he was headed.

NTSB said it examined the plane engine and systems Tuesday and planned to remove the plane from the crash scene to investigate more.

NTSB also said the pilot was not FAA rated for the use of flying instruments. Officials said that doesn’t necessarily mean the pilot was not trained or did not know how to use the instruments.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B said it received a report at 9:15 p.m. Sunday that a plane crashed eight miles northeast of Keytesville.

State troopers, Chariton County deputies and other emergency rescue personnel responded to the scene and found a 1946 Cessna 140 single-engine airplane in a hayfield.

Beautte, 40, from La Plata and passenger Dawn Harl, 38, from Des Moines, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Beautte was married to Jill Beautte and had a daughter in high school and a son in elementary school.