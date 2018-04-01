New Developments for PET

PET or Personal Energy Transports, are designed to help the immobile get around.

The project has recently grown. It has provided more PET's for people who need them. To meet the demand, project volunteers have opened a new assembly warehouse in Columbia, where the project started.

PET loaded up its largest shipment to date. With the work space cleared out, they are ready for a larger project.

"We will be making a shipment to Iraq," said Mel West, a volunteer in the PET project. "Dr. Garcia, a U.S. doctor in Iraq has requested up to 200 PET's at this time. They will be flown out of Scott Air Force Base for the new civilian population."

PET is also expanding to include new models.

"If you've been trapped on the ground and have to crawl or be carried, and then all at once somebody brings you this wonderful tool that you can get on and go, just like that, your life is changed," said Roger Hofmeister, also of PET.

The PET project plans to dedicate its new warehouse in October. The event, which will include tours and demonstrations, will be a chance for the community to see the hard work that goes into making the transport devices.