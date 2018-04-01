New Director for Alcohol Division

AP-MO--AlcoholDivisionDi 01-11 0090 AP-MO--Alcohol Division Director, Stringer named head of alcohol and drug abuse division JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The state Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse has a new director. The Mental Health Department says Mark Stringer will take over as the division director. He is a licensed counselor who has served as the department's interim deputy director since July. Stringer replaces Michael Couty, who is retiring at the end of the month to become director of the juvenile court in Cole County.