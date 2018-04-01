New director named for Kansas City's American Jazz Museum

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, (AP) — A new executive director has been named for the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City.

The museum said in a release Thursday that Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner has been named executive director of the museum, which is located in the city's historic 18th and Vine District. Kositany-Buckner was previously the deputy director of the Kansas City Public Library.

Kositany-Buckner, a native of Kenya, is also a board member and officer of the Black Archives of Mid-America and is also a past president of the Mid-American Library Alliance Council.

She takes over at the museum in early March.

The museum, which opened in 1997, has about 25 staffers and an annual budget of about $2 million.