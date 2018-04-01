New Director of MU Press Takes Aim at Finances

COLUMBIA - The new leader of the University of Missouri Press says his top priority is to get the organization's finances in order.

David Rosenbaum will start as the Press' director Nov. 1. He says he will maintain the organization's core of arts and humanities titles but wants to expand into publishing more science titles.

Rosenbaum is taking over a publishing house that University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe wanted to close last year because of its financial problems. But Wolfe reversed that decision after it was harshly criticized by authors and the publishing community.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Rosenbaum said narrowing the focus of the editorial program to mirror the university's mission will help finances and raise the operation's profile.