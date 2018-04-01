New Dorm Going Up at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) - A new five-story residential hall at the University of Missouri is scheduled to open in 2015.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the new dorm will help the university keep up with record-setting freshman classes.

Construction of the 92,000-square-foot building is scheduled to begin in September 2013. Current designs call for single and double rooms as well as study areas and common spaces.

Freshmen have to live on campus and are given higher priority for housing. The Columbia campus has experienced record numbers of freshmen for several years.

Residential Life director Frankie Minor says depending on enrollment, the new housing could allow upper-level students to live on campus.