New Downtown Movie Theater in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The movies are back in downtown St. Louis.

MX Movies in the Mercantile Exchange development is a new dine-in theater, with larger seats and table-side food service. It was opening Friday with showings of "Lincoln," ''Les Miserables" and "Django Unchained."

It marks the first time since a 10-screen multiplex at Union Station closed in 2003 that St. Louis has had a movie theater downtown.