New Effort Hopes to Offer Free Health Screenings
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Foundation officials announced the "Know Your Numbers" campaign Thursday. The group set the goal of purchasing a mobile health unit within the next couple of months to provide Columbia residents with free health screenings.
The plan would have a bus serve as a clinic on wheels, stopping in community parking lots such as grocery stores, malls, churches, and schools.
Barb Danuser of the Boone Hospital Foundation said, "Once purchased, the Know Your Numbers mobile health unit will make health care more accessible and convenient for members of our community."
The screenings would be provided by Boone Hospital employees. They would cover cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, tryglycerides, blood pressure, and body mass index.
One of the campaign supporters is Roger Wilson of Missouri Employers Mutual. Wilson said, "This is a wonderful thing for the community, and every place we can get to be involved the better. People need to know their numbers."
The plan would have a bus serve as a clinic on wheels, stopping in community parking lots such as grocery stores, malls, churches, and schools.
Barb Danuser of the Boone Hospital Foundation said, "Once purchased, the Know Your Numbers mobile health unit will make health care more accessible and convenient for members of our community."
The screenings would be provided by Boone Hospital employees. They would cover cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, tryglycerides, blood pressure, and body mass index.
One of the campaign supporters is Roger Wilson of Missouri Employers Mutual. Wilson said, "This is a wonderful thing for the community, and every place we can get to be involved the better. People need to know their numbers."
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
in
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
10:30aThe Champion Within
11:00aNHL Hockey
2:00pPGA Tour Golf
10:30aIn Search of the Lord's Way
11:00aPaid Program
11:30aPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy