New election planned after tie vote in commissioner race

FARMINGTON (AP) — A county commissioner race in eastern Missouri is getting a do-over after the contest ended in a tie.

Initial results showed that incumbent St. Francois County District 1 Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson defeated challenger Linda Black by a single vote in the Republican primary, 1,588 to 1,587.

Black requested a recount. The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports that three ballots weren't marked clearly in the box, but the recount team determined the choices of those voters were clear. Two of those votes went to Black and one to Wilkinson, creating a tie.

A special election will be Sept. 8. The winner will have a clear road to victory — there are no Democratic or third-party challengers in the November general election.