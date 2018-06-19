New EPA Proposal Could Cost Missourian's Jobs

4 years 6 months 6 days ago Wednesday, December 11 2013 Dec 11, 2013 Wednesday, December 11, 2013 8:38:00 PM CST December 11, 2013 in News
By: Taylor Barth, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A recent recommendation by the Environmental Protection Agency could have negative effects on Missouri jobs and the economy.

The biodiesel industry is young and rapidly growing. Biodiesel is an alternative fuel source for diesel engines and is made from a variety of resources such as animal fats, recycled cooking oil and soybean oil. The industry currently supports 62,000 jobs nationally and is set to produce 1.7 billion gallons by the end of 2013. These healthy numbers may change, however, after the EPA recently recommended cutting production numbers down to 1.28 billion gallons in 2014.

The EPA has the power to define biodiesel production numbers each year. Once a suggestion is made, it is passed on to the Office of Management and Budget for final review. Once a decision is made, a production standard is set for the following year.

Although the EPA's suggested production decrease for 2014 may not seem drastic, a recent study conducted for the National Biodiesel Board shows the decrease in production would result in nearly 8,000 job cuts around the country.

"It [biodiesel] is working," said Jessica Robinson, director of communications for the National Biodiesel Board. "It's working to support jobs, it's working to create domestic energy, it's working to diversify our fuel supply. So it's a good question. Now is really not the time to retreat on that success."

Missouri is one of the leaders in the biodiesel industry. There are eight plants located throughout the state that could possibly see jobs cuts and closures if the EPA's recommendation is passed by the administration.

"Since Missouri has been a leader in biodiesel production it means that Missouri can be one of the states that might feel the impact the most, and it really becomes a trickle down effect," said Robinson. "If the market shrinks, the demand shrinks, so production would shrink and then potentially jobs would have to go away and plants potentially close, and it will really depend plant by plant and company by company, how much they will be affected by the change or how little."

One of the plants that could see an impact is Mid-America Biofuels LLC in Mexico. The plant was the first to open in Missouri in 2006 and also includes a soybean processing facility. Local farmers sell soybeans to the plant, which allows it to produce around 50 million gallons of biodiesel each year. As a result, production cuts would affect more than just the plant's employees.

"The other thing that you see is farming jobs," said Cliff Smith, general manager of Mid-America Biofuels LLC. "Obviously the farmers are still going to be there, but it gives those farmers a better opportunity, a better market for their beans. It gives them the opportunity to sell their beans at maybe a little bit higher price than if we weren't here. That helps in, you know, an increase in trucking. Basically, we got trucks coming in here every day, we've got that industry as well. So you see that there is a lot of auxiliary jobs, not just the direct jobs of the people working at the plant that would be affected with a slow down."

The cuts wouldn't be immediate.

"This is really an issue that has potential to be almost a slow death for some of the jobs and some of the opportunities that now exist for the biodiesel industry," said Robinson. "We know that it will impact our plants, we have heard from our members that they're not sure what their year will look like next year if they have shrinking demand and clients and customers who are no longer knocking at their doors for fuel. That's going to change how they do things and in some cases it will mean layoffs and in other cases it could mean plant closures."

While the EPA has made its recommendation, the decision is still up for discussion. Robinson said the National Biodiesel Board hopes to maintain current production rates, if not raise them.

"It's [biodiesel] proven to be a great economic benefit to our nation," said Robinson. "it's proven to provide a working, reliable alternative fuel, and there's just no reason to back off. So, we're hopeful that we can maintain that momentum and help convince the administration that this is something that needs to be done, this is something that is important here in Missouri and all across the nation."

In the meantime, the National Biodiesel Board plans to push for higher production rates through calls and letters sent to Senate and House members. The final decision on 2014 production volumes will be made sometime this year.

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 76°
6am 76°