New Faces on Rams O-Line

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Steven Jackson has a St. Louis Rams-record seven straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, the longest current streak in the NFL. To push it to eight, he'll be counting on a re-made line opening some holes.

There will be three new starters for Sunday's opener at Detroit, including a fifth-round draft pick who did not start in the preseason. Guard Rokevious Watkins played catch up at the start of training camp after arriving overweight.

The Rams also have newcomers at center in Scott Wells, a Pro Bowler last year with Green Bay, and at right tackle with free agent pickup Barry Richardson.

Jackson holds the franchise career rushing record and entering his ninth season is 907 yards shy of becoming the 27th player in league history to reach 10,000 yards.