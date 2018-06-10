New FBI chiefs in St. Louis, Springfield, Illinois

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The FBI offices in St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois have new overseers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that FBI Director James Comey has named William Woods as special agent in charge of the St. Louis division and Sean Cox as Woods' counterpart in the Springfield division.

Woods joined the FBI in 1995 and most recently headed the technical programs section in the operational technology division at FBI headquarters. He's held that position since 2011.

Cox began his FBI career in 1999 in Chicago and lately has served as a section chief in the counterintelligence division at FBI headquarters.

Both men are filling vacancies created by retirements.