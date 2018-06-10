New Federal Courthouse to Open in August

AP-MO--Cape Girardeau-Federal Courthouse,0051New federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau now expected to have opening in August CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- It now looks like the grand opening for the new 50 (m) million-dollar federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau will be in August. Officials had originally hoped to be in the new courthouse this month. Mistakes on acoustical cloth and carpeting are blamed for the latest delay. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-16-07 0934EDT