New Franklin Boil Order Lifted

NEW FRANKLIN - City Administrator Pat Cunningham announced Saturday morning the boil order for New Franklin has been lifted.

Cunningham said the main broke early Thursday evening, and the city was using water from Howard County to refill the water tower. She attributes the break to the old age of the pipes. Residents were advised to boil tap water to ensure it was safe to drink.

The broken main was the same one that broke early in February, and a boil order was issued at that time.

Cunningham said because of the repeated problems, New Franklin will be joining the Regional Water Commission. Partnering with the city of Fayette and Consolidated Water District Number One, they will use money from the US Department of Agriculture to construct a new water plant and transmission line to the water tower.

This will allow New Franklin to abandon the current transmission line that keeps breaking. She said the lines that run through the city itself are fairly new, but the current transmission line and water plant are both old.