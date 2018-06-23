New Group Seeks Civic Pride in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A new group in St. Louis is working to spread the word that the city has plenty of reasons to be proud.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Civic Pride Foundation plans to begin a program in 2012 to remind schoolchildren about what is good and historic about the Gateway City.

The effort is being run by the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission. A mix of businesspeople will help, led by Pasta House Company president Kim Tucci as chairman.

Tucci says the foundation plans to recruit a board starting in January, and will then begin raising money. After that, it will partner with schools on an education program aimed at broadening the way young people think about the St. Louis region.