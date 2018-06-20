New "Holiday" Praises Missouri Farmers

COLUMBIA - Missouri farmers were the center of attention Thursday at the second annual Thank a Farmer Day. State officials gathered at the Lawman Farm and Miller Cattle Company in Columbia. Missouri Director of Agriculture Jon Hagler was on hand praising Missouri farmers. He complimented them for being among the leaders in safe and affordable food supply. He also stressed the importance for Missouri farmers to continue implementing the efficient and innovative production methods that have made Missouri so successful.



The state has almost 108,000 farmers who contribute more than $12 billion dollars to the Missouri economy. Hagler also boasted about the Farmers Care about Feeding Missouri campaign which raised over 15,000 pounds of food in just a few weeks. The day was founded by Governor Nixon last year to recognize the daily contributions of Missouri's farmers.

