New hospital location opens in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of healthcare workers flooded Jefferson City early Sunday morning to help open the new location of a well-known hospital.

Employees of SSM Health St. Mary's transferred 52 patients from the old location to the new hospital on Mission Drive. The new emergency room accepted its first patient promptly at 6 a.m.

St. Mary's COO Tony Houston said Nov. 16 is a special date for SSM Health.

"Today we call our Founders Day, or Mother Odelia Day," Houston said. "She was the first sister to come over the United States and live in St. Louis to really start the ministry of what is today SSM Health. That happened in 1872 on November 16th, so as a company, we celebrate that day each and every year."

Houston said construction of the new facility was done sooner than expected, allowing the move-in date to match up with the 142-year anniversary of the group's beginnings.

"To be able to open the new St. Mary's on that day is a little extra special for all of us and we think the sisters are looking down on us today," Houston said.

According to a press release from the hospital, collaboration with area emergency management services provided 16 ambulances needed to move patients.

The new St. Mary's Hospital was built to replace the existing hospital, which has opened its doors to mid-Missourians since 1905. The $218 million facility broke ground in 2012.