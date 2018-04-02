New I-70 and I-44 Proposals

MoDOT believes the proposal will take more than 10 years to finish. While the Missouri General Assembly is hearing the proposal, if MoDOT chooses to use a sales tax to fund it, it still has to get voter approval and there are no pending ballot issues in the works. So there's also no immediate timeline for any changes to I-70 or I-44.

"You know, even if you don't travel on I-70 or I-44, our commerce comes into the state and out of the state on those two corridors and their the life blood of our state for economic development and growth," Keith said.