New interchange proposed for Hwy 54 and Route W

6 months 3 weeks 2 days ago Thursday, November 16 2017 Nov 16, 2017 Thursday, November 16, 2017 7:12:00 PM CST November 16, 2017 in News
By: Zara McDowell, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The intersection of Highway 54 & Route W could see a $10-$12 million makeover in Fall 2019.

The new intersection will have connector roads, a bridge and ramps to get on-and-off the highway, instead of driving straight onto Highway 54 from a stoplight.

The Missouri Department of Transportation proposed a new intersection to the public at a meeting Thursday night at Heritage Elementary School.

MoDOT said there's been three fatal accidents and around 20 accidents at this intersection in the past five years.

MoDOT said this new intersection will make travel safer and help with the traffic flow. It plans to get rid of the intersection where cars go directly onto Highway 54.

Right now there is a signal at the intersection, "it's the only signal between Camdenton and Kingdom City, so with the project we're looking to remove the signalized intersection and replace it with a grade separated interchange," Troy Hughes, MoDOT Project Manager said.

There will still be four lanes on Highway 54, but there will be a small median dividing east and westbound traffic. The new interchange will be similar to the interchange at Osage Beach Expressway.

The proposed plan is to put a diamond interchange, but not a diverging diamond, "which is a popular thing being built across the state." Hughes said there was a misconception that there would be a diverging diamond interchange. However, "at this point we're not expecting it to be a diverging diamond interchange," Hughes said.

Debra Chaney lives at the Osage National Golf Course and uses Highway 54 often. She said, "that intersection off of 54 is our primary paved route to digress from the subdivision and move into westbound 54 to go into Osage Beach."

Chaney said the meeting was, "helpful and they provided a way for us to make comments on any concerns that we had about the proposed new intersection and new route," Chaney said one of her concerns is, "we need to be able to have easy access to get into the areas we need to do our shopping and so on."

Right now we are just looking at the concept and location of where we got the interchange and getting feedback on that." Hughes said, as they go forward, they will look at what type of interchange they will put there.

"We wanted to ask some questions to make sure that they took into consideration there are permanent residents that need to come in and out of that subdivision, as they plan and begin the construction on the new route," Chaney said.

Hughes said the money for the project is a part of MODOT's money from gas taxes and, "some of the money is designated for a safety project."

Hughes said MoDOT plans to bid for the project in June 2019. "A lot of work to be done before then," Hughes said.

MoDOT plans to start construction in Fall 2019 and the project will completed in Fall 2021.

"It is a concept and once we get feedback from tonight, we will move forward with design, if the feedback is positive we will come back to public with more details in the Spring," Hughes said.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 91°
4pm 93°
5pm 94°
6pm 92°