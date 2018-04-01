New judge named in trial for man accused in girl's death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Another new judge has been named to preside over the trial of a 47-year-old man accused of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old southwest Missouri girl.

Craig Wood is charged with first-degree murder in the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens. Prosecutors say he grabbed her off the street as she walked home. Her body was found in Wood's home.

The 47-year-old defendant is scheduled to stand trial in Springfield in front of a Platte County jury.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the judge originally assigned to the case recused himself last month, sending the case to Judge David Jones.

But Wood's defense team sought a new judge. The case has now been assigned to Judge Thomas Mountjoy, the presiding judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit.