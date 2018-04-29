New judge will hear case against Missouri prosecutor

COLUMBIA (AP) - A new judge will hear the case against a mid-Missouri county prosecutor charged with drunken driving in an accident that injured four people when he reportedly backed his truck into a Columbia bar.

Boone County Judge Gary Oxenhandler on Tuesday was assigned to the case against Moniteau County Prosecuting Attorney Shayne Healea.

The 36-year-old Healea is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and four counts of second-degree assault. He allegedly backed his pickup truck into a window at Addison's in downtown Columbia in October, injuring four people. Police say he drove off and refused a breath-alcohol test when he was found.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Healea admitted after the accident that he drove his truck into the building but said he didn't notice the damage.