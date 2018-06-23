New Kirksville Dental School Appoints First Dean

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - An assistant U.S. surgeon general has been tapped to lead a new dental school in northern Missouri. Dr. Christopher Halliday has been named the first dean of the Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health at A.T. Still University of Health Sciences. The college of osteopathic medicine also has a dental school at its campus in Mesa, Ariz.

Halliday previously led the oral health division of the federal Indian Health Service and was chief dental officer for the U.S. Public Health Service. Officials of the Kirksville dental school hopes to open in the fall of 2013. Construction is to begin this spring with a March 15 groundbreaking.