New Law has more Teens Risking Trial

That has many teen defendants asking for jury trials rather than plead guilty and face steep increases in their auto insurance. It's still a gamble. Jury trials can last all day and cost more than $1,000 in fees if found guilty. But Malcolm Montgomery, a Cape Girardeau defense attorney, says many of his clients are willing to take the risk. Montgomery says the new law levies a penalty out of proportion to the offense and is more aimed at allowing politicians say they're tough on crime.