New Law Won't Slow Flow of Faxes

Junk faxes include unbelievably cheap cruise tickets, $95 all-inclusive vacations, and a blizzard of health insurance offers. Illegal, unsolicited faxes still occur because the new FCC act merely protects companies that have a business relationship with the receiver of their faxes.

"We don't expect the new law to cut down on the number of faxes that are sent. We don't expect it to increase the number of faxes that are sent. We think unsolicited faxes will continue to be a problem for businesses," said Travis Ford, consumer education coordinator.

Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon has received almost 800 complaints about unwanted faxes this year, which were number-two on last year's Top 10 Consumer Complaints list.

If you don't want to get legitimate ads by fax, you must send them back to the companies or contact the companies directly.