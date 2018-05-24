New lawsuit challenges wide-ranging Missouri bill

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A lawsuit has been filed against a Missouri law that an opponent argues was changed too drastically as it worked its way through the Legislature.

The lawsuit was filed by Ron Calzone, co-director of Missouri First, a nonprofit that promotes limited government.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Chris Koster did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. Koster's office defends state laws.

At issue is a bill signed into law last year that originally would have allowed county commissioners to propose initiative petitions to cut a county prosecutor from a full-time to a half-time position.

The bill was expanded to include policies on topics ranging from school lunches to fire sprinklers.

Calzone says that violates constitutional limits against changing the purpose of a bill or including multiple topics.