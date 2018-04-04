New leader of Missouri State NAACP promises more inclusion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The new leader of the Missouri State NAACP says he plans to build a younger, more inclusive organization.

Nimrod "Rod" Chapel Jr. was elected last month as the 14th President of the Missouri State NAACP. He told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it's important to include leaders of groups such as Black Lives Matter, which rose to prominence after the Ferguson police shooting of Michael Brown, and Concerned Student 1950, which organized protests at the University of Missouri that ultimately led to the resignation of university system President Timothy M. Wolfe.

Chapel replaced Mary Ratliff, who stepped down after 30 years.

Chapel also says he plans to reach out to other organizations fighting for similar causes, such as abolishing the death penalty and reforming the court system.