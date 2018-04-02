New leader thinks Ferguson voters helped him win

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County Executive-elect Steve Stenger said he believes it was voters in Ferguson and Spanish Lake that helped him to a narrow victory in the general election.

Stenger defeated Republican state lawmaker Rick Stream on Tuesday, with a nearly 1,800-vote win for the top job in Missouri's most populated county.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Stenger's slim margin of victory barely avoided an automatic recount.

The fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer had dominated the campaign with many Democratic black political leaders supporting Stream.

Protestors targeted Stenger for his refusal to join their calls for county prosecutor Robert McCulloch to recuse himself over concerns about his family ties to law enforcement.

In about two weeks, the St. Louis County Board of Elections will release a precinct-by-precinct breakdown of voting patterns.