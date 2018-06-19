New Legislation Makes Selling Eggs Easier at Farmer's Markets

COLUMBIA - New legislation passed by Missouri lawmakers makes selling eggs a little easier for local farmers.

Farmers now only need to have a retailer's license to sell their eggs at farmer's markets or as roadside vendors. Before, farmers who sold their eggs at farmer's markets or as street vendors needed a dealer license and a limited retail licence. Dealer's licences apply to farmers who grow eggs and then sell them to grocery stores.

"It makes a little bit more sense now," local farmer Kitts Gillilan said. "If I wanted to sell eggs from my home I wouldn't need a license, but if I wanted to sell at the market, I'd need both."

This change in the lisencing applies to farmers who sell small quantities of eggs; between one and 25 cases of eggs per week. There are 30 dozen eggs in each case. The price of licenses for farmers who sell small quantities of eggs is still $5.