New license office opens in Grindstone Plaza

COLUMBIA-Today Columbia South, a new license office opened its doors for business. It is located in Grindstone Plaza in between Pancheros Mexican Grill and Jersey Mike's Subs

According to the data from the state agency, Columbia’s original license office is the busiest in Missouri even though Columbia is only the fourth largest city in the state.

Terri Harris, managing member of Columbia South said she thinks this is due to the growth Columbia has been experiencing in the recent years.

Director of Communications for the Department of Revenue, Michelle Gleba said “The new Columbia License Office will provide residents with the convenience of having a second location for taking care of their driver's license and motor vehicle needs.”

When deciding on a location, Harris said they considered a lot of different factors before settling on Grindstone Plaza.

“It seemed that the growth of population was in this direction and this particular location allowed us to have signage both front and back. There’s also a lot of foot traffic and high visibility which we thought would be helpful to us and also the community to realize that we were here,” Harris said.

Harris said they will also begin taking appointments either online or by phone for those with tighter schedules.