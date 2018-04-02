New Life Insurance Options

This plan is available entirely online. There is no physical required.

The President of AIM said he wants to help smaller businesses that are not buying insurance for a lot of employees.

AIM can bring big buying power to these small companies because it has around 1,200 member businesses with about 375,000 employees.

"We're not saying they have to do anything. We're just saying take a second, take a look at this. If you would like to be able to beef up the type of benefits you're offering your employees currently, this may be an option," said AIM President Gary Marble.

The plan goes into effect on Nov. 1.