New Light for the Lighthouse Theatre

Earlier Saturday afternoon the finishing touches were put on the lighthouse. It is a replica of the Portsmouth, New Hampshire lighthouse near where Kinder used to live. It was one of the first ten established in the US.

Kinder says the lighthouse is not only very special personally, but significant historically as well.

"And it's where the revolutionary war, where Paul Revere rode from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Boston, Massachusetts, the colonists raided the fort, took the ammunition and started the revolutionary war. So its got a good history behind it," she said.

The lighthouse is being lit as we speak and a country variety show will begin at 7:30 to celebrate the lighthouse going up.