Boone County Fair Ground New Management Reorganizes, Makes Changes

COLUMBIA - The new management of the Boone County Fairgrounds held a public forum this morning to announce the changes being made to the fairgrounds.

The first change the management made was to rename the fairgrounds to the Central Missouri Event Center. Keith Teel manager of Center Missouri Events Center and manager of the fairgrounds said this change was made to make the fairgrounds a regional center to bring a wider variety of visitors and event coordinators to the space.

"We don't feel like we were getting the audience that we liked to get," Teel said. "We plan on having some events that would attract people from the city rather than horse shows and agriculture events."

They have already started lining up concerts and antique shows to fill the space.

Although the new management took over on October 1, 2011 the management has already made major improvements of the fairgrounds. Teel says they have repainted, re-built the entrance, landscaped the grounds, and generally cleaned up the grounds.

He says their next step is to raise money to re-do the restrooms on site. The new management is on contract until October 2012.