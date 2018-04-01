New Maps for State Drivers

COLUMBIA - Drivers can now check the safety of roads in Missouri before they enter their car.



The Missouri Department of Transportation has now updated the traveler information map on its website. The map now includes a snapshot of weather conditions of any part of the state.



Also, commercial truck drivers can now view the height and weight restrictions on the roads of Missouri.

"Some of the GPS' that we have now will carry some live updates but not all of the. So absolutely, this will be a...it'll be a great tool to have in your arsenal," says Rick Potter, a truck driver.

