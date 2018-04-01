New Math Education Program

Kate Leary is a middle school teacher and the teachers at her school practice vertical teaming, where they work with high school teachers to prepare their students better.

"I think the kids are missing some things, and that's kind of what we're trying to figure out," said Leary.

Before students get to middle school, Missouri fourth graders do well on standardized math tests, but scores drop by the eighth grade.

"We're in a technology based society now, and I think the kids need to have a good foundation, and I think that foundation comes from some basic science knowledge and some basic math skills," added Leary.

Gov. Blunt agrees. In order to improve Missouri's Education System, Blunt appointed Rod Nunn to coordinate education goals to build Missouri's workforce. Nunn will work with business professionals and educators on the academic progress of students.

"We must continue to build a workforce, through a world class education system," said Blunt.

This academic progress could prove to pay off in the workplace.

"I think we do a pretty good job making some pretty well-rounded citizens, at least that's our hope," said Leary.

Nunn said he looks forward to working with Gov. Blunt and education and business leaders. Blunt plans to hold seven regional summits focused on enhancing opportunities for Missouri students.