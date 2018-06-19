New McCaskill Ad Declares: 'Todd Akin is Scary'

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is out with a new, Halloween-week ad casting her Republican challenger Todd Akin as "scary" because of his remarks about "legitimate rape."

McCaskill's ad is hitting as Akin teams up with Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe for a series of campaign events Monday in the St. Louis area. Inhofe is attending an energy roundtable discussion and fundraiser, then touring an aerospace and defense firm with Akin.

McCaskill has not been on the campaign trail because she is spending time with her ailing mother. Her new ad features a video clip of Akin saying in mid-August that women's bodies have ways of blocking pregnancy in cases of what he called "legitimate rape." A woman in the ad proclaims: "Todd Akin is scary."

Akin has apologized for the remark.