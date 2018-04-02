New Mental Health Director

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - The state Mental Health Commission has returned to its past to pick a new director. Keith Schafer was announced Wednesday as the director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health. He also served as director from 1986-1994. He will take over as the Mental Health Department is under scrutiny from the legislative and executive branches. Gov. Blunt appointed a task force to look into abuse and neglect allegations at mental health facilities. That group produced 25 recommendations, some of which are expected to be considered during the legislative session that starts in January. Schafer's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. He currently works in the private sector for Comprehensive NeuroScience Inc.