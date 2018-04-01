New MFA grain-handling facility opens in northwest Missouri

NETTLETON (AP) — A new MFA Inc. grain-handling facility has opened in northwest Missouri, ending a five-year effort to find a spot for regional co-op members to quickly unload their grain.

The $25 million complex, which opened this week, is about five miles east of Hamilton in Caldwell County. The St. Joseph News-Press reports it's the largest single investment in the MFA's history.

The grain-loading facility, with four silos, is a joint venture with MFA and Petro-Card 24.

Officials say the facility can move 60,000 bushels of grain per hour. A 110-car shuttle train can hold about 420,000 bushels of corn or 380,000 bushels of soybeans, with loading finished in less than eight hours. It also includes permanent grain storage of two million bushels and 1½ million bushels of temporary storage.