New Missouri Law to Stop "Cyber-Bullying"

COLUMBIA - A new state law takes effect Friday to require schools to include the terms "cyber-bullying" and "electronic communication" in their anti-bullying policies. The law also allows schools to punish students engaging in cyber-bullying on home computers if it affects the school environment. School officials reporting cyber-bullying is an increasing problem in schools.



The problem is defined as using social networking sites like MySpace, Facebook, and Twitter to attack other students or their reputations.



Some school board members see cyber-bullying as more dangerous than traditional bullying.



A Rock Bridge High School staff member said cyber-bullying should be taken very seriously and thinks this new law will help reduce the prevalence.



The law still has some gray area regarding where to draw the line, but schools hope it will help succeed.













