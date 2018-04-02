New Missouri law will require review of welfare rolls

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A new Missouri law will require the state's Social Services Department to have a third party review welfare rolls.

Gov. Jay Nixon announced Thursday he'll let the law take effect without his signature.

Thursday is Nixon's deadline to sign or veto bills. If he doesn't take action on bills, they become law.

The measure on welfare was the most significant bill that remained on his desk. It will require the state agency to contract with a private company by Jan. 1 to check people's eligibility for food stamps, child care and other welfare programs. That company would flag questionable cases, which state employees then could review further.

The announcement sent by Nixon's office notes the Social Services Department is already working on an independent verification program.