New Missouri Pay It Forward location opens to help people in need

2 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Friday, July 17 2015 Jul 17, 2015 Friday, July 17, 2015 8:41:00 AM CDT July 17, 2015 in News
By: Hanna Yates, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

TIPTON - A new Missouri Pay It Forward location is open due to the high demand for the organization in the area. Missouri Pay It Forward responds to community requests of what people need and help them accordingly.

Missouri Pay It Forward Founder Sylvia Sprinkle said small towns, such as Tipton, are in need of help that Missouri Pay It Forward can provide. 

"We've started another drop off site here like we did in Columbia," Sprinkle said. "I'm reaching out to all the small towns because they don't have the resources we do in Columbia."

Sprinkle said the effort began when she met a man from Tipton at one of her donation sales.

"I was having a donation sale here at the drop-off site and a gentleman's son, came up to us and told us the situation," Sprinkle said. 

The man that spoke to Sprinkle is the son of military veteran Charles Cozine.

Charles Cozine served in the Vietnam War and was discharged after being injured by a grenade.

Cozine said once he went home, problems developed in result of his injury.

"I lost both of my legs," Cozine said. "I had to have them amputated, partially because I was a diabetic too."

Cozine said he had a nice wheelchair until he lost it and everything else when his home caught fire in November. 

"I lost my chair, and then I got this one," Cozine said. "It's about wore out already."

He said he has been trying for months to reach out to veteran, hospital and state medical organizations to get an automatic wheelchair, but has had no luck.

"I've tried going through a lot of people and nobody wanna help," Cozine said. "At the recruiting station. They just said no we cant help you. They never really said why."

Cozine's son, Brandon Ellsworth, said he reached out to Veterans United and other similar organizations and companies but was told they could not help his father because he was already discharged from the military when his legs were amputated.

Cozine said his family simply does not have enough money to buy an automatic wheelchair at full price.

"I cant afford 'em," Cozine said. "They're too expensive. I have tried finding organizations and associations that deal with vets, or through the government, that can help me pay a portion of the price for one, but no one can help me."

Ellsworth said he saw something about Missouri Pay It Forward and spoke to Sprinkle to reach out for help on getting the wheelchair.

Sprinkle said she agreed immediately to help him.

"Ever since then we've been trying to raise some money for him," Sprinkle said.

Sprinkle said they're going to raise the money through donation sales. 

"I put online that we're having a donation sale, and then people instead of having their own yard sales, they'll come pick it up and we use it for the donation sale to raise money for them," Sprinkle said.

Cozine said not having a car or automatic wheelchair has made it hard for the family to transport him from place to place. 

"Any place my family wants to go we walk," Cozine said. "My son, he pushes me or I wheel myself. It's pretty hard wheeling out here on these sidewalks 'cause they're all bumpy and cracked."

Missouri Pay It Forward Moniteau County Outreach Coordinator Miranda Peoples said she is excited to be a part of the new location in Tipton to help Cozine.

"‘Cause everybody needs the chance to get out and freely go places and do things," Peoples said. "I mean, I don't feel anybody would like to be stuck in their home, or feel like they're a burden on another person. That would be depressing."

Peoples said she plans on hosting the donation sale in Tipton to raise money for Cozine's wheelchair through a car wash or yardsale.

Sprinkle said they've also created a PayPal account for Moniteau County Missouri Pay It Forward, and all proceeds will go to the wheelchair fund. 

For more information about Missouri Pay It Forward visit its Facebook page

More News

Grid
List

Young athletes compete for gold in an adapted triathlon
Young athletes compete for gold in an adapted triathlon
COLUMBIA - Athletes ages 6 to 18 years old competed in a multi-stage competition hosted by the MU Physical Therapy... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

CPD officers play video games with kids to better community relations
CPD officers play video games with kids to better community relations
COLUMBIA - Dozens of kids spent the day playing video games with police officers Saturday. The department brought a... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Emergency shelter helps raise child abuse awareness
Emergency shelter helps raise child abuse awareness
COLUMBIA - Rainbow House held its fifth annual spring fair at Flat Branch Park Saturday. Rainbow House is an... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Missourians honor law enforcement killed in line of duty
Missourians honor law enforcement killed in line of duty
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of family, friends and officers gathered in Carnahan Memorial Garden Saturday afternoon to honor Missouri officers... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

One passenger injured after car overturns by Highway 163
One passenger injured after car overturns by Highway 163
COLUMBIA - One female passenger has minor injuries after a car overturned Saturday afternoon. According to Missouri State Highway... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 1:11:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Local business draws attention with humorous signs
Local business draws attention with humorous signs
COLUMBIA - Oil changes are not known for being funny, but the Jiffy Lube on Providence Road is quickly building... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 12:56:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Man arrested for chasing woman with croquet mallet
Man arrested for chasing woman with croquet mallet
FULTON - A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly chasing after a woman with a croquet mallet. Fulton... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Danville woman killed in motorcycle crash
Danville woman killed in motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY- A 52-year-old woman was killed Friday morning after crashing her motorcycle. Robin Rupp was overturned and ejected... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Recycling bin causes fuss in Ashland
Recycling bin causes fuss in Ashland
ASHLAND - Some people in the city have been complaining about the recycling bin being filled with garbage. “They’re... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 11:34:00 AM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two injured in early morning Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Two injured in early morning Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Two men were hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Columbia Police responded to shots heard near... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 10:40:00 AM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Missouri man accused of killing woman holding her infant
Missouri man accused of killing woman holding her infant
ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old St. Louis County man is charged with two felonies in the death of a woman... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 9:48:49 AM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Missouri zoo introduces its new baby giraffe; it's a boy
Missouri zoo introduces its new baby giraffe; it's a boy
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield is showing off its newest resident — a male giraffe.... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 9:29:09 AM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Student banned after reported sexual assault on MU campus
Student banned after reported sexual assault on MU campus
COLUMBIA - A reported sexual assault at an MU residence hall has resulted in a student being banned from campus.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 6:52:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Newest Habitat for Humanity houses worked on by crew of only women
Newest Habitat for Humanity houses worked on by crew of only women
COLUMBIA – Habitat for Humanity is starting work on more houses, but this time, the construction crew is made entirely... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Inmate charged in decades-old murder case
Inmate charged in decades-old murder case
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A current inmate at the Missouri Department of Corrections has been charged in a murder that had... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Jefferson City honors fallen Missouri law enforcement officers
Jefferson City honors fallen Missouri law enforcement officers
JEFFERSON CITY - Several groups held a candlelight vigil on Friday to add names to the Law Enforcement Memorial at... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 5:53:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

New Jefferson City high school could cause parking problems
New Jefferson City high school could cause parking problems
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol City High School is set to open in August of 2019, and with it will come... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 3:10:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News

Columbia agriculture park exceeds funding for phase one
Columbia agriculture park exceeds funding for phase one
COLUMBIA – Columbia residents will have another park to play in soon. Build This Town, a Columbia campaign for... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT May 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 64°
1am 62°
2am 61°
3am 61°