New Mo. Website Shows Hazardous Waste Sites

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new online map could make it easier for people to find out details about scores of hazardous waste sites throughout Missouri.

The interactive map developed by the Department of Natural Resources puts the sites in several categories, from ones undergoing remediation to those that have already been cleaned up and are available for public use.

The website features summaries of past or current problems at the sites, as well as Internet links to more detailed documents.

Until recently, most information about Missouri's hazardous waste sites was available only by reviewing paper documents.

The department said the new website marks its first use of Google's mapping platform and is part of an effort to improve access to environmental information.