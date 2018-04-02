New MU Cancer Center

The next step is to start working on the blueprints.

"This year we will formulate a plan and should begin construction during spring of 2008," said Crist.

Officials say the facility should be completed by 2011. The plan also calls for Hospital Drive to be straightened.The funding for these improvements will come from the Lewis & Clark initiative. Along with the new facility, medical students will see an increase in class size from 95 students to about 120.