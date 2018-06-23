New MU Website

The department of web communications is working diligently on a redesign of the website.

It will be released to the public July 31.

"What we've done is build a site that addresses things by topic," said Lori Croy, director of MU web communications.

Croy hopes the new website will make life easier for current students, prospective students, and anyone interested in MU or MU events.

But will people like the new website?

"We hope that people will use some of the features that we're creating," Croy said.

Kyung Hwan Yoon, an economics doctoral student, says he uses www.Mizzou.Edu at least 10 times a day, and he knows exactly what he wants to be able to do with the new site.

"Just one click so I can go to any department website," said Yoon. "Because right now, the economics department, and mathematics department...Any department, they are independent web sites".

Even if the new website doesn't meet everyone's expectations... It can always change.

The developers have a blog where you can watch how the new site is going.