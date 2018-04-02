New Names at Top of Cardinals' Stout Rotation

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Nearly two months in, the St. Louis Cardinals have one victory from twin aces Chris Carpenter and Adam Wainwright. Woe is them, right? Nope. The Cardinals lead the National League Central because the rest of the arms have been strong enough to withstand two big hits, Wainwright's elbow reconstruction in February and Carpenter's roughest stretch by far since joining St. Louis in 2004.

Former setup man Kyle McClellan took Wainwright's spot and was the National League's first six-game winner. Jaime Garcia, third in NL rookie of year voting last year, is 5-0 with two shutouts and a 1.93 ERA. Finally free of forearm woes that dogged him most of the last two years, Kyle Lohse is one of baseball's top innings eaters.

Jake Westbrook is finding his form, too, after a shaky April. Overall, the rotation totals 22 victories.