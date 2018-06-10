New numbers show inflation flat in St. Louis area

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new report Thursday said the inflation rate in the St. Louis metropolitan area was flat.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a government report shows the region's consumer price index fell in the first half of last year, then rose 0.7 percent in the second half to finish flat for the year.

A slight increase in food and housing costs was balanced by a 25 percent drop in gasoline prices.

Nationwide, inflation fell 0.1 percent in December but finished up 0.7 percent for all of 2015.