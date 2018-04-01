New ordinance could penalize people for abandoning bikes

COLUMBIA - A new ordinance could start cracking down on abandoned bicycles in Columbia.

The Columbia Public Works Department and city council might consider an ordinance that would penalize those who abandon their bikes around the city.

The new ordinance would "tag" bikes that have been abandoned for a period of time; however, the department is still not sure of the time allotment before the city would take the bike.

Currently, the city does not have an ordinance concerning the issue, but city parks can "tag" bikes that have been left.

Janet Godon is the GetAbout Outreach coordinator at the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. She said that abandoned bicycles are a problem in the city.



Godon expressed that downtown Columbia has a lot of abandoned bikes, particularly around Kaldi's Coffee shop.

The abandoned bikes serve as a problem because they take up space making it difficult for other cyclists to park their bikes.