New Parish Priest in St. Louis

Parishioners at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church have been without a priest for 17 months in their dispute with Archbishop Raymond Burke. Father Marek Bozek, who is Polish, but studied and was ordained in the U.S., says he only wants to be a priest to his flock. The 31-year-old left the Diocese of Springfield Cape-Girardeau this month after it refused his leave of absence to go to the traditionally Polish church in St. Louis. Last Friday, Burke excommunicated Bozek and St. Stanislaus' six-member lay board, the latest chapter in a dispute over control of the parish's property and other assets.