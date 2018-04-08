New Parking Garage Proposed

City officials proposed to build a new parking garage next year, allowing drivers to have more parking spaces around the downtown area. The project would cost about $13.1 million. But, downtown businesses hope it will bring more customers to shop.

"If there's more parking available, I think that might be just the impetus to bring more people downtown," says Holly Burgess of Pen Point Paperie.

Monday night's council meeting gave Columbia residents the opportunity to voice their opinion about the project. Those who didn't attend can voice their opinion online.