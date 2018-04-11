New Parking Meters Installed

COLUMBIA- More modern parking meters are gradually being installed around downtown and in parking lots. The newer meters don't look much different, but they are expected to cause fewer problems for people parking in the area.

Michael Lam parks downtown more than four times per week for work. He said he has had trouble with some of the older meters eating his coins and costing him tip money.

Meter repair technician, Tiffany Heibel, says the new meters are more sensitive to coin recognition and are also much easier to fix. She said the older meters require much more time to repair.

"We would have to find ten different coins that would range in width and train it with those to accommodate all of the ones in between," Heibel said.

Replacing more than 800 meters around town will cost around $112,000.